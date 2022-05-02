Akufo-Addo urges workers to work hard for salary increment

President Akufo-Addo urges workers to work hard

He said it will help government to increase their salary



He spoke at the 2022 May Day celebration



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged workers to work hard to increase productivity so that government can increase their salary levels and also provide the basis for paying a ‘living wage’.



Speaking during the May Day celebration on Sunday, the President indicated there are notable challenges in the living conditions of the Ghanaian worker which need to be addressed.



He said, the government is working to ensure these challenges are addressed, however, it behooves workers to also do their part to ensure more revenue mobilised for the state.

President Akufo-Addo noted, “I will be the first to admit that conditions of service, in the wider public service, need improvement [however] Government is currently confronted by very tight financing conditions in the wake of inadequate domestic revenue mobilisation.



“I have also acknowledged on several occasions that we are in difficult times, and the government has not thrown its hands in despair and it is not looking for an easy way out. On the contrary, we are working hard to address the current situation and those that relate to improving the quality of life for all Ghanaians.”



He added that improving the living conditions of the Ghanaian worker “should be done within budgetary constraints to ensure that we do not put excessive pressure on our public finances.”



This year’s May Day celebration was held under the theme, “Protecting Jobs and Incomes in the era of COVID-19 and Beyond.”



