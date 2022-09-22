Akufo-Addo used our US$430 million COVID money well – World Bank

World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Mr Pierre Frank Laporte

The World Bank has said it is content with how the government of Ghana expended some $430 million the Bretton Woods institution advanced to the cocoa-producing West African country to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bank’s Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Mr. Pierre Frank Laporte, told Accra-based TV3 in an interview: “We know each and every dollar that is spent and accounted for.”



“We have done the necessary audits”, he added.



He noted: “There are always a few things here and there and some documentation that needs to be followed, but largely speaking, we are very satisfied that our resources were spent in line with the procurement requirements that existed.”

“All the funds for COVID were not spent”, Mr. Laporte pointed out.



“There were immediate things to be spent on, but there was also construction and procurement of equipment. We don’t feel that our resources have not been properly spent,” he explained.



Apart from the $430 million, the World Bank also advanced an additional $130 million to Ghana for the purchase of vaccines.