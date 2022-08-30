0
Business

Akufo-Addo will lead us out of crisis – Gabby expresses ‘incurably stubborn optimism’

Gabby Otchere Darko13 Gabby Otchere-Darko

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko has expressed his utmost optimism about the governance of President Akufo-Addo.

The founder of the Danquah Institute acknowledged the current crisis the country faces despite noting the peculiarities involved in each country.

He wrote on his Twitter page on August 30, 2022, that the main issue at hand is to devise ways to come out of the global crisis, which he said can be achieved under the reign of the incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Yes, indeed, Ghana is in crisis. Most countries are in crisis now though levels differ. What matters most is how we come out of it. And, I remain an incurably stubborn optimist (based on knowledge) that Nana Akufo-Addo and his team will lead us to come out of this even stronger!” he declared.

Meanwhile, the president has in recent times assured that Ghana will come out of the global crisis stronger.



