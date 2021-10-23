Alan K denies selling sugarcane farm meant for Komenda Sugar Factory

Alan Kyerematen

The Trade Ministry has dismissed allegations that the sector minister Alan Kyerematen sold the Komenda Sugar Factory sugarcane farm to Akpeteshi distillers.

The Ministry described the publication as false and one that is intended to create disaffection for the minister and the government.



Mr Ransfrod Chtaman Vanni-Amoah who is a former member and secretary to the Komenda Sugar Project Management Board had made the allegation to the effect Mr Kyerematen sold 125 acres of the Komenda Sugar Development Company farmland which was meant to produce the raw material for the company to local sprit (Apketeshi) distillers.



But a statement issued by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Friday October 22 said the “allegation is absolutely false and is maliciously intended to incite disaffection and mistrust against the government, particularly the Minister.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry wishes to inform the general public that the Minister has not and does not intend to sell any parcel of land belonging to the company.

“We wish to state categorically that both the Minister and the Ministry do not have the legal capacity or the authority to initiate, negotiate and conclude the sale and transfer of any stool land assigned to the company, as falsely alleged in the publication.”



The statement assured the chiefs and people of Komenda traditional area that the factory would be brought back to productive operations.



“The ministry takes this opportunity to assure the chiefs and people of the Komenda Traditional area that the Komenda Sugar Factory would be brought back to productive operation, as firmly reiterated by His Excellency the President during his recent tour of the Central region.”