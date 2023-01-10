Alan Kyerematen is an asset to Ghana, sub-regional and continental blocs – GUTA

Outgoing Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has described the outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, as an asset to Ghana, Africa and the world at large.

The Union in a statement issued sighted by GhanaWeb Business noted that the resignation of Alan Kyerematen was rather unexpected but praised the minister for being a humble servant and excellent in human relations.



“All those who know him and happen to have come in contact with this affable gentleman will attest to the fact that he is an astute politician, a very humble public servant, versed in his area of duty, coupled with excellent human relations which have endeared him to all who have happened to meet him on matters of trade and industry, especially, those of us in the private sector,” the statement by GUTA read.



“We can confidently say that he has performed excellently and left an indelible footprint that will ever remain in our memories. So, we see him as an asset not only to Ghana but also to the sub-regional and continental blocs, as well as the entire globe,” it added.



On January 7, 2023, Alan Kyerematen broke his silence after resigning from his position as Trade and Industry minister in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.



"I would like to thank H.E the President for the opportunity to serve and for graciously accepting my resignation as Cabinet Minister responsible for Trade and Industry, effective 16th January, 2023,” he wrote via Twitter.



“I sincerely appreciate the support from my family, colleagues, my party the NPP, the international community, and the general public during my tenure as a Minister,” Alan Kyeremanten added.

This came after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 6, 2023, accepted the resignation of Alan Kyerematen after reports emerged that he tendered his resignation on January 5, 2023, after he personally informed the president of the move.



Although there are no clear reasons for Alan Kyerematen's resignation, it is believed that he did so on the basis of contesting in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.



President Akufo-Addo has since directed Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to serve as the caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry until a substantive minister is appointed for the ministry.



See GUTA's statement below:







