Alan Kyerematen tasks women to take business risks

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen has challenged women, entrepreneurs, to take risks in business if they want to grow.

He said research has shown that successful business people normally take risks to move their businesses to the next level.

Speaking at the opening of the 3rd Biennial Ghana Women Entrepreneurship Summit Launch of ‘WERISE Network’ in Accra, the Minister encouraged women to step out of their comfort zone to take on the business world.

"No economy can grow by side-lining women”.

Mr. Kyerematen called on the Bank of Ghana and other financial institutions to initiate a programme to provide guaranteed support to women to help them to access more funding.

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, urged women to take advantage of resources that are placed at their disposal to step up to higher places.

She said the government is transforming the country`s small-scale businesses into engineers of economic growth.

She assured the MasterCard Foundation of the government’s commitment to provide opportunities for existing young entrepreneurs by facilitating access to finance market and business development services.

