Alan can't build his GTP on Akufo-Addo's poor performance - NDC MP

Alan Kyerematen, outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Wa West Constituency in the Upper West Region, Mr Peter Lachene Toobu, has cast doubt on the resigned Minister for Trade and Industry's decision to build his Great Transformation Plan (GTP) for the take-off of the country's development on the foundation laid by President Nana Addo Dankawa Akufo-Addo.

He said it is not feasible for Alan to build his GTP on President Akufo-Addo’s foundation.



According to him, the foundation laid by the president cannot even build a lotto kiosk.



He said the president's foundation is wobbly and cannot hold anything.



“Nana Addo’s foundation cannot contain a kiosk let alone contain a superstructure like the GTP,” he stated.



The MP who is a member of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament also said Mr Alan Kyerematen’s decision to build a superstructure on the economic foundations of the president is not well thought through.



The MP made these comments reacting to Mr Kyeremanten‘s press conference after resigning from his Trade & Industry ministerial post to pursue his ambition of becoming the flag bearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) going into the 2024 general elections.

Mr Peter Lachene Toobu was speaking in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofo Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, January 12, 2023.



He said Nana Addo’s foundation is nothing to write home about, adding that no right-thinking person would be proud of said foundation.



He opined that Alan cannot build a vision on such emptiness.



He added that the president’s so-called foundation is hollow and argued that if this is what Alan intends to build his GTP vision on then the vision itself is empty.



“Using Nana Addo’s foundation for the implementation of [his] GTP is clear that Alan is bereft of ideas after serving in the president's cabinet for six years,” he stressed.



“Is Alan proud of the 140 per cent of debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

“Is he proud of the fast depreciation of the cedi as well as an economy that has been downgraded by all the credit rating organisations?” he queried.



Meanwhile, one of the spokespersons for Mr Alan Kyerematen, Mr Daniel Dugan thinks otherwise.



According to him, the president's foundation is solid for Alan to lay on his GTP vision blocks.



He said the ‘Gold for Oil’ policy is part of the foundation the GTP vision will be laid on.