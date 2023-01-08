Alan finally bows out as Trade Minister on January 16

Alan Kyerematen, outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry

The outgoing Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will formally be leaving his position 10 days from the date his resignation was accepted.

Alan tendered in his resignation on the 5th of January and it was accepted on the 6th but he will be officially leaving his position on January 16, 2023.



A January 6 statement from Jubilee House said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had accepted the resignation and asked Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta to act as a caretaker.



Alan's first public reaction since news of his resignation was reported was via a social media post which read:

“I would like to thank H.E the President for the opportunity to serve and for graciously accepting my resignation as Cabinet Minister responsible for Trade and Industry, effective 16th January, 2023.



“I sincerely appreciate the support from my family, colleagues, my party the NPP, the international community, and the general public during my tenure as a Minister.



“I will be addressing the Ghanaian people in the next few days,” the statement concluded.