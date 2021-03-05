Alan to present 2021 budget as Ofori-Atta’s coronavirus treatment drags

Alan Kyerematen is Trade Minister-designate

President Akufo-Addo has elected Alan Kyerematen to present government’s budget statement for 2021.

Mr Kyerematen will deliver the budget before Parliament after he is sworn into office following the approval of his nomination by the House.



The Trade minister-designate has had to take on the exercise because the finance minister-designate, who has a traditional responsibility to present the budget of government, is unwell and currently in the US for treatment.



Starr News sources say the President contemplated Vice President Bawumia to present the budget.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta who was Finance Minister during the first term of the President has been treating COVID-19 complication in the United States since February 14, 2021.



A statement announcing his departure to the US said: “After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Ofori-Atta has had medical complications, which doctors advise require further interventions not currently available in Ghana,” the statement from the ministry said.