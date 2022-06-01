Alex Dadey awarded Group CEO of the year 2021

Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Dadey

Source: KGL Group

Mr. Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group was awarded Group CEO of the year 2021, Conglomerate, at the 6th Ghana CEO Excellence Awards held on Monday 30th May 2022.

The award was presented to him by the vice president of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at the very colorful and significant summit, in recognition of his sterling leadership and business excellence over the last year.



The event which attracted the nation’s crème de la crème, presented the most astute captains of industry, spearheading and achieving not only in Ghana’s fledgling economy but also, in the wider context of ECOWAS and Global business circles.



Mr. Dadey’s award in the conglomerate business sector of Ghana’s economy was high public praise indeed. His leadership in guiding the KGL Group to spearhead innovation and digitalization across various disciplines and towards the growth and progress of businesses in an ever-changing and dynamic global economy is immense, and the group’s vision, professionalism, expertise, and high standards of practice, shone clear.



Mr. Alex Dadey is committed to investing in the business and expanding its frontiers beyond Ghana. His vision and ambition have created massive job opportunities and a commensurate positive impact on the business community.

KGL Technology Limited, KGL Capital Limited, KGL Foundation, KEED Ghana Limited, and Birchfield (Ghana) Limited are just a few of the high net subsidiaries under the KGL Group led by this visionary Group Chairman and this award adds to the list of many acknowledgments to spur Mr. Alex Dadey, on to achieve more.







