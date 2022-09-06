0
All 42 million subscribers may not register before deadline - NCA on SIM registration

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Consumer and Corporate Affairs at the National Communications Authority, Nana Defie Badu, has stated that her outfit is not optimistic about the successful registration of the SIM cards of all 42 million subscribers before the September 30, 2022, deadline.

The Authority’s data has shown that only 17 million subscribers have registered their SIM cards so far.

Nana Defie Badu said all active SIM card users may not register their SIM cards due to the infiltration of fraudsters in the system.

“It is difficult to say we are expecting 42 million SIM cards to be totally registered by the end of the registration process. These 42 million active SIM cards we see on our network also include SIMs being used by fraudsters.

“So, we do not expect to see those SIMs registered. It is also possible for people who use multi-SIMs to decide not to register a whole number of SIMs given that every individual has a quota of 10 SIMs to register,” she is quoted by Myjoyonline.

Meanwhile, the NCA has begun the rollout of punitive actions against subscribers who have not registered their SIM cards.

Among the stated actions, the NCA said beginning September 5, 2022, all outgoing calls and data services for a sequential batch of unregistered numbers will be blocked for 2 days weekly on a rotational basis.

