All NaBCo trainees in North Tongu to be employed by Chinese company - Ablakwa

Trainees of the Nation Builders Corp (NaBCo) in the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region, will not have to sit home like their colleagues in other constituencies.
This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.
Government’s NaBCo programme ended yesterday, Thursday, 1 September, 2022 as announced by the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, in the mid-year budget review.
This means beneficiaries of the programme will have to stay home, but trainees in the North Tongu Constituency, will be working with Ghana-based Chinese company, Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Ltd (SBML).
In a Facebook post, Mr. Ablakwa said, “I am delighted to announce that I have successfully negotiated with the Chinese management of Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Ltd (SBML), located in my beloved North Tongu, to immediately employ all 97 NaBCo beneficiaries.”
“We shall continue to look out for each other with our best efforts,” the MP stated.
- FLASHBACK: Meet the banker who swapped his high paying job for bamboo crafting
- AHIES report: Unemployment figure could worsen – Labour expert
- 'With determination and zeal, you can make it in life' – Tobinco boss advises youth
- Unemployment rate growing faster than the economy - Ishmael Yamson
- NaBCo trainees in Accra march over 10-month allowance arrears
- Read all related articles