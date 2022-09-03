1
All NaBCo trainees in North Tongu to be employed by Chinese company - Ablakwa

76106332 Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Trainees of the Nation Builders Corp (NaBCo) in the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region, will not have to sit home like their colleagues in other constituencies.

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Government’s NaBCo programme ended yesterday, Thursday, 1 September, 2022 as announced by the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, in the mid-year budget review.

This means beneficiaries of the programme will have to stay home, but trainees in the North Tongu Constituency, will be working with Ghana-based Chinese company, Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Ltd (SBML).

In a Facebook post, Mr. Ablakwa said, “I am delighted to announce that I have successfully negotiated with the Chinese management of Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Ltd (SBML), located in my beloved North Tongu, to immediately employ all 97 NaBCo beneficiaries.”

“We shall continue to look out for each other with our best efforts,” the MP stated.

