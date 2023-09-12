All about Ghana’s oil spill vessel named after pioneer of Nkulenu, Esther Ocloo

MV Esther Afua Ocloo

Over the weekend, the President commissioned some Navy ships and oil spill vessels at the Sekondi Naval Base.

One of these was named after the founder of Nkulenu Foods, Esther Ocloo.



Oil Spill Response Vessel – MV Esther Ocloo is fitted with a modern oil spill recovery system made up of Desmi DBD 16 combination skimmer, HARBO oil spill Boom, an oil spray Dispersant System capable of handling TIER 1 and 2 spills in the harbour and offshore



The vessel has two Aerial Drones for wide-area surveillance to identify activities and spills in the country’s waters.



MV Esther Ocloo, built in Singapore by renowned shipbuilders, Penguin Shipyard Asia Pte Ltd., has an overall length of 40.00m, a moulded breadth of 7.60m, a moulded depth of 3.65m with a draught of 1.89m. It is fitted with 3 units of Cummins KTA36-m2 engines.



The vessel is fitted with 3 units of Caterpillar SR4 Alternator 86eKW generators.



The commissioning of the vessel is part of efforts by the Ghana Maritime Authority to intensify the protection of the marine environment from oil spills and other hazards.



President Akufo-Addo also commissioned two boundary class vessels donated by the United States – the Ghana Navy Ship (GNS) Aflao and GNS Half Assini – for the Ghana Navy.

He said, “This is a significant achievement considering that the country experienced several attacks on ships including the kidnapping of nine crew members from a Ghanaian vessel in 2021.”



About Esther Ocloo



During the post-World War II era, Madam Esther Afua Ocloo (Nee Nkulenu) became instrumental in Ghana’s industrialization drive.



The period saw the establishment of a notable food processing company that served the needs of people and created many jobs.



Known as the Nkulenu Industries, the company was established in 1942 with a mere sum of ten shillings. While the figure may not seem much today, it was more than enough to instil a good imprint in many's minds.



A year after the company was established, Madam Ocloo invested her pocket money - a sum of ten shillings, given to her by an aunt (the late Josephine Nkulenu; Mrs. Mensah).



Madam Nkulenu, as she was affectionately called, trained at the Achimota College and began the sale of marmalade in key parts of the country, through which she earned a household name.

Using firewood, oranges, sugar and used jam jars, she started the business by producing twelve jars of marmalade. In pricing the product, Madam Nkulenu decided on a 100 percent markup and sold a jar at one shilling.



The pricing regime enabled her to sell the marmalade efficiently due to the shortage created during World War II.



This, however, encouraged her to add orange squash under the brand name “NKULENU” which has survived to date.



The successes of the venture enabled Madam Ocloo to save money and later travel to the United Kingdom where she was admitted to Bristol University to study food preservation and processing techniques.



This newly acquired knowledge enabled her to introduce new products and improve the quality of the marmalade and fruit juices.



In 1956, Madam Ocloo went to England to develop recipes for commercial canning. She also served as one of the founders of Women's World Banking in 1976.



Nkulenu Industries produces palm drink, spiced palm soup base, Ga kenkey, Fanti kenkey, and orange marmalade.

Nkulenu currently has a processing facility in Madina, a suburb of Accra, which was constructed in 1961.



Until her demise on February 8, 2002, Madame Ocloo married Stephen Ocloo, and they had four children.



