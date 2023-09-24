All businesses must affiliate with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce – Samuel Addy

Tema Regional Vice Chairman, GNCCI, Samuel Addy

Source: Eye on Port

The Tema Branch of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry has held its 4th bi-monthly meeting of the year as part of continuous efforts to foster business collaborations among members.

The meeting was an opportunity for members to showcase their products and services to each other in order to identify potential business synergies that could be created.



It also served as an opportunity to evaluate the existing business environment and address current obstacles to the growth of businesses within the region.



Membership of the Tema Chapter present at the meeting came from various industries such as the logistics, cosmetics, textile, food processing industry, industrial maintenance and support services among others.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, the Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce, Samuel Addy highlighted the significance of businesses to join the chamber.



“We continue to say that the private sector is the engine of growth and the engine of growth actually starts with the chamber. All over the world, we have chambers. So, Ghana Chamber is not an exception that any association will say that I'm not supposed to be part of a Ghana Chamber of Commerce. It is an association that is backed by a legal instrument and so all the various trading association belong with us,” he said.



Mr. Addy continued, “We have met today to think of ourselves, think of our businesses and see the short falls and see how we can amend it. As a business organization, all that we are interested in is to make sure that the business grows so when we meet like that all the business people that come around, come with their challenges and then we are able to profile solutions to help all the businesses.”