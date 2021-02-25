All-female crew fly plane from Accra-Tamale

The flight was operated by an all-female crew

Ghanaian domestic airline PassionAir on Saturday, 20 February 2021 operated its first-ever all-female crew flight.

The flight, OP 178, which was from Accra to Tamale was operated by women from the flight deck to the cabin.



Pilot-in-command, Captain Eva Gichuru noted that the all-female flight was an indication of what women can do.



“This flight indicates that, whatever men can do, women can do and even better when given equal opportunities,” Ms Gichuru stated.

Passion Air was optimistic that the historic flight in Ghana would empower and inspire women all over the world.



The airline is Ghana's second-largest domestic airline.