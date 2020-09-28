All set for Connect FM's Western Trade Fair

Winfred Kingsley Afful, Chief Operations Officer of the Media General Group

Source: Media General

Management of Connect FM, a subsidiary of the Media General Group has indicated its readiness to host the “Western Trade Fair” from Wednesday 30th September to Sunday 4th October 2020.

A good number of business owners, small and medium enterprises within and outside the Western Region have registered to participate in what has become the region’s biggest trade fair over the years.



The “Western Trade Fair” is a bi-annual event designed by Connect FM to create a platform for businesses to market directly to their target consumers and also get feedback on their products and services.



In addition, the five day event will provide residents of the region with a unique opportunity to get their favourite items at very affordable prices at one spot, the forecourt of the Takoradi Mall from Wednesday, September 30th to Sunday, October 4th October 2020.

The Chief Operations Officer of the Media General Group, Winfred Kingsley Afful said “the fair is an opportunity for businesses to re-establish relations with clients after the destructive effect of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses. Customers will on the other hand get the best of quality items to buy at very affordable prices”.



The theme for the fair is “Building A Sustainable Business Through Trade Promotion” and will be launched under the chairmanship of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), Hon. Kojo Acquah



Products expected to be showcased during the fair include handicrafts, traditional wear, baby products, among several others.

