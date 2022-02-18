All set for Ghana Cares Chocolatarium Business Summit

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman

Source: GTA

The much-awaited summit on the business of Chocolate dubbed 'The Chocolatarium Business Summit’ comes off on Monday 21st February 2022 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

Organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the event which is also under the umbrella of Ghana CARES Obaatan Pa Programme, seeks to promote and support local businesses in the cocoa value chain amidst COVID-19 challenges and beyond.



The discussions under the Summit are designed in line with the mission of Ghana CARES Obaatan Pa Programme to support businesses and highlight the importance of value creation, promotion and funding of chocolate manufacturers.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman speaking on the maiden edition of this event noted that this summit seeks to bring together stakeholders within the chocolate value chain to discuss ideas on value creation and funding for artisanal chocolate manufacturers.



“After a successful celebration of the 2nd edition of the National Chocolate Week, GTA is introducing the Chocolatarium Business Summit to highlight ways in which we can reap the economic benefits of chocolates while promoting its consumption. We will also explore ways to boost chocolate consumption in the hospitality sector. This summit promises to be edifying and insightful,” he said.



In his remarks, he acknowledged the support of the Government of Ghana under the Ghana CARES Obaatan Pa Programme. “GTA is appreciative of the support government is rolling out to ensure that businesses in the cocoa and chocolate sector are empowered to positively contribute to the economic transformation of the country.”

The Ministry of Finance under which Ghana CARES Obaatan Pa Programme operates said the Chocolatarium Business Summit is an opportunity for the Ministry to reiterate its commitment to presenting policies and programmes that will boost local businesses and help the Ghanaian youth take advantage of business opportunities, in this case in the cocoa and chocolate sector.



The Chocolatarium is in partnership with the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), GIPC, Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Ghana Exports Promotion Authority (GEPA), EXIM Bank and Cocoa Value Addition Artisans Association of Ghana (COVAAGH).



High profile personalities expected in attendance include the Deputy Minister of Finance Hon. John Kumah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEPA, Dr Afua Asabea Asare, CEO of COCOBOD, Mr. Joseph Boahen-Aidoo, CEO of GEA, Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh and CEO of GIPC, Mr Yofi Grant.



Individuals and businesses interested in participating and exhibiting their products and services at the Chocolatarium Business Summit are encouraged to register by sending their details to chocolatarium@visitghana.com