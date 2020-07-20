Press Releases

All set for tunesXmuse Pandora webinar on Tuesday, July 21

The Webinar will take place on Tuesday, 21st July 2020

The global streaming war has never been this intense especially in this period of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what eludes most African including Ghanaians is the access and direct integration with the world’s biggest music revenue market in the world USA.

To remedy this, Tunexmuse, the music vertical of Muse Africa has partnered with Pandora, the biggest and number 1 music streamer in market size in continental America to organize a webinar to introduce Ghanaian arts to the opportunities and power of growing their music streams.



This will take the format of a live virtual webinar to be presented by Juan Gomez, Head of African Content at Pandora Media.



Pandora which parent company is SiriusXM is part of the largest music streaming service within the US. It is a leading music and podcast discovery platform, providing a highly personalized listening experience to approximately 70 million users within the US each month.

This webinar forms part of Muse Media networks’ 5years anniversary in celebration in bringing together and widening opportunity for African arts to access platforms that can grow their music. The Webinar will take place on Tuesday, 21st July 2020 for musicians, producers, DJs, managers and all in the various facet of music business.



You are invited to a Zoom webinar on Jul 21, 2020 at exactly 06:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time on the topic Reaching American Ears: How to Grow Your Music Streams in the World’s Biggest Music Market.

