All the controversies surrounding the new ride-hailing cars in town

Suzuki S-Presso vehicle

A crash test conducted by Global NCAP has shown that the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso car on the market has a low rate of safety for passengers.

In a viral video on Twitter by Tech Insider, sighted by GhanaWeb, the car received zero stars for failing to protect passengers in a head-on collision.



Detailing what makes the car unsafe, the research said the car had airbags for only the drivers, exposing passengers to the risk of injury in the case of accidents.



In the video, test dummies are spotted in the dummy cars. The car is run into a metal barrier and crumples upon the collision. The impact of the collision is compared to that of a Tesla whose impact after collision was minimal.



“So, what exactly makes this car unsafe? In the test conducted by Global NCAP, the S-Presso was driven at 40 miles per hour into a metal barrier. The documented results revealed just how much damage the test dummies inside took.



“What makes a car like the S-Presso so dangerous is the number of basic safety features it lacks. First, it provides only the driver with an airbag. In contrast, a five-star vehicle, like the Tesla Model 3, features full-size airbags for both front seats, as well as side airbags for the rear seats. That’s because they are effective and prevent severe impact and stress on passengers during a crash,” a voiceover of the video explained.

The video was posted on the social platform on August 2, 2022, but only became an issue of concern after questions were raised over the influx of the new cars on the market.



GhanaWeb’s checks revealed that the cars are being given to drivers who are able to drive manual cars to work and pay for them after three years.



Social media users have expressed varied emotions with others raising the question about how the cars were able to enter the Ghanaian market if the crash test results are anything to go by.



Some have called on ride-hailing apps whose drivers have been seen to be the main users of the new car.





What has to happen for a car to score zero stars in crash testing pic.twitter.com/otbJxtuliY — Tech Insider (@TechInsider) August 2, 2022

Adey cancel my trip the moment I see this car .. Eei .. — Starph (@Starph12) August 26, 2022

Ghana ????????????



Africa ????



Do we stick to regulatory standards?



How was this certified for use? And how did this get into the country? — Ishmael O. A (@AbrampaGh) August 26, 2022

@TwitterGhana Are there safety standards in Ghana? In relation to cars, I mean. — Dholi Assan (@dholi03) August 27, 2022

SSD/FNOQ