All you need to know about E-Levy

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

E-Levy has been passed by Parliament

The rate was reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%



Minority caucus staged a walkout



Following the passage of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the Ministry of Finance has issued a document with guidelines towards its full implementation in May 2022.



With President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yet to assent to the Bill, the Ministry has put out a document that contains some questions that are likely to be asked by the general public with some answers provided.



In the four-page document which is available to GhanaWeb, the Finance Ministry provided answers to some pertinent questions such as;

What is the E-levy? What is the rate of the levy? Why has the government decided to levy electronic transfers? What will the revenue generated by the E-Levy be used for? and how will the levy be applied? among others.



Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister while speaking to journalists in Parliament on the sidelines of the State of the Nation Address, SoNA, hinted that already his outfit has begun some discussions with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) towards a smooth implementation of the policy.



He said the CAGD and GRA “have indicated to us that, right at the beginning of May, they should be able to get their systems together.”



