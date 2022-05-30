Allegations of illegal export of farm produce false - Peasant Farmers Association

File photo of a farmer

Govt bans export of grains

Farmers allegedly exporting farm produce, Report



Peasant farmers lament poor roads for transportation of farm produce



Head of programs of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, Dr. Charles Nyaaba, has stated that allegations that members of the association are illegally exporting their products are false.



According to him, the farmers are working for profit thus when they send their products to the market the primary goal is to look for customers to buy.



Speaking on JoyFm he said, “what we need to understand is that the poultry farmer is into business by producing poultry, selling either the broilers or the eggs for money. The crop farmer is also into business and is producing and looking for attractive markets for him to be able to remain in business.



“Once you produce as a farmer, you expect to also shift the cost to the consumer so that you will also be in business. So, if Ghanaian buyers refuse to go to places like Gushegu to go and buy, what crime has the farmer committed for getting buyers in neighboring countries to come and buy those products? Because our Ghanaian buyers refuse to go to places like Gushegu due to poor roads.

“If a different buyer comes to buy the produce I produce legally, with my money, then you have to call me a criminal. I think that’s an unfair statement,” he added.



“The farmer is not doing anything wrong. The farmers are not those sending those produce to the neighboring countries. They send their produce to the market, buyers come there to buy the product and send it to the neighboring countries,” he said.



A JoyNews investigation revealed that the actions of immigration and customs officials, farmers, as well as poor roads in Chereponi in the North East Region have resulted in the illegal export of soya beans and other grains to Togo, Nigeria, and Benin.



A ban on the export of grains was instituted by government last year to save the poultry industry from collapsing.



However, Dr. Nyaaba stated that farmers had to make a profit thus any avenue to sell their produce will be taken advantage of. He also lamented the nature of roads that discourage farmers to travel to the North for farm produce.



“We all need to understand that [farmers need to benefit] once they invest so much. An NPK bag of fertilizer is going for GH₵400 cedis, Urea is going for GH₵450 cedis, and the cost of producing one-acre ranges from GH₵3,000 to GH₵3,700.”