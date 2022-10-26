1
Menu
Business

Allow Ofori-Atta to seal IMF deal – Akufo-Addo reportedly tells 'breakaway' NPP MPs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo And Ken Ofori Atta President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Ken Ofori-Atta

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pleaded with the ruling party lawmakers demanding the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister to allow him to conclude negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before he leaves office.

According to him, dismissing the minister will disrupt the programme which will restore confidence in the economy.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this known at a meeting with the aggrieved MPs at the Jubilee House, on Tuesday, October 25.

The aggrieved MPs, according to some media reportage were unhappy about the President's posture towards his cousin and were still insisting he must leave the finance ministry.

"Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Ken Ofori-Atta to be given three more weeks to conclude the IMF negotiations," Accra-based Citi FM reported.

Some NPP MPs on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, organised a press conference to demand the dismissal of Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the finance ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, in order to restore public confidence in the economy.

Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, Spokesperson for the MPs who describe themselves as the backbenchers said if the president fails to heed their call, they will also not do business with the government nor support the 2023 Budget.

"We have had occasions to defend allegations of conflicts of interest, lack of confidence, and trust against the leadership of the Finance Ministry.

“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without and positive response,” Andy Appiah Kubi said.



PEN/SARA

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Related Articles: