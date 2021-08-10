Allow technocrats to speak out, criticize, and feel free - Dr. Sam Mensah to govt

Dr. Sam Mensah, former Technical Adviser to the Ministry of Finance,

• Dr. Sam Mensah wants technocrats to be allowed to critique government

• For him, technocrats are unable to talk due to pro-government tag



• He has also urged government to help companies affected by the pandemic



Dr. Sam Mensah, a finance specialist, and former Technical Adviser to the Ministry of Finance has encouraged current and future administrations to constantly establish an atmosphere that allows technocrats to talk, criticise, and contribute to the country's growth.



Technocrats, he claims, are valuable assets to the country, but they are unable to speak up because of the anti- or pro-government label.



The financial expert said, “We need to build a culture in which technocrats are free to speak. Very often technocrats are very quiet, they don’t say much for fear of offending government or some of the political leaders, but we need to have technocrats who are open”.

He added, “We need to encourage them to speak their minds and encourage them to point out to politicians where they’re going wrong.”



Dr. Sam Mensah also asked the government to assist companies in recovering from the effects of the coronavirus epidemic.



He stated, “Generally, government’s COVID-19 strategy has been seen as a good strategy but occasionally there have been lapses. However, overall, I wouldn’t say Ghana has not had a respectable COVID-19 strategy.”



“What we need to do is to accelerate the support we’re giving to businesses, so they can start re-employing, bringing idle capacity to work,” Dr. Sam Mensah concluded.



