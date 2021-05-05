Alpha Lotto poaches Master Richard

Mikki Osei Berko to be the Master of Ceremony (MC) for Alpha lotto transparent live draw on GTV

Source: Alpha Lotto Limited

A private lotto operator, Alpha Lotto Limited has poached an award-winning actor, media guru and brand ambassador, Mikki Osei Berko to be the Master of Ceremony (MC) for Alpha lotto transparent live draw on GTV.

Mr Osei Berko affectionately called Master Richard or Dada Boat for his roles in TV series is currently the Executive Director of Mediagold Productions in Ghana.



Alpha Lotto Limited per its NLA License, operates its own games under ACT 844 (2012), on its independent platform and marketed through shortcode *896#.”



Alpha Lotto Limited’s operation is fully compliant with NLA’s registration and licensing conditions under NLA License Certificate QR code – NLA_ALL_1_20 (signed by NLA Director-General, dated 1st July 2020) under VAG ACT (844).

Alpha Lotto winnable games have been christened as Alpha Monday, Delta Tuesday, Omega Wednesday, Excel Thursday, Prime Friday, Kenstar Saturday and Precise Sunday.



Master Richard, who is the face behind many advertisements on various Ghanaian Televisions is set to Emcee for Alpha Lotto live draw on GTV at 9:45 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday evenings.