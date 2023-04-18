Alternative Domestic Debt Exchange: Count us out – UTAG

UTAG is the University Teachers’ Association of Ghana

The University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (UTAG) has rejected the new Government of Ghana Proposed Alternative Offer for Pension Funds.

UTAG revealed it resolved to reject the New GOG Proposed Alternative Offer for Pension Funds at a meeting held on Saturday, 15 April 2023.



“The NEC of UTAG held an emergency meeting on 15th April, 2023, and upon careful deliberations, resolved to reject the New GOG Proposed Alternative Offer for Pension Funds,” the association indicated in a statement issued on Monday, 17 April 2023, co-signed by its National President Solomon Nunoo and National Secretary Dr Asare Asante-Amanor.

“We unequivocally reject the request to use our Pension Funds, i.e., GUSSS, SSNIT and any other pension fund that affect our members, for the new alternative proposed offer by Government,” UTAG stressed.



It also reiterated its earlier “resolve on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme contained in a communiqué with reference UTAG/NAT/2022/EM-012 and dated 7th December 2022, that we are still unable to participate in any intervention that would worsen the plight of the already impoverished Ghanaian University Lecturer.”