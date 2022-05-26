Ameri being taken to middle belt to resolve power cuts to Ashanti and Northern Regions

Electricity generation

Power generation is just like heating water in a kettle, Energy Ministry

Power cuts in Ashanti, Northern regions to end soon – Energy Ministry



Project almost complete, Energy Ministry on Ameri plant



The Energy Ministry has stated that a pipe is being laid from the coastal part of the southern sector to the middle belt of the country to aid electricity generation.



This will mean that power cuts to the Ashanti and the Northern regions will be reduced if not eradicated totally.



Public Relations Officer for the Energy Ministry Kwasi Obeng-Fosu in an Onua TV interview noted that the Ministry will supply gas to the Ameri Power Plant to generate electricity for the above regions.



“Ameri is being taken to the middle belt to generate electricity for those in the Ashanti Region and the Northern Sector”, he explained.

He said, “we are laying a pipe from the coastal area to the middle belt which will pump gas from the coastal part of the nation to power the Ameri plant and that will end the inelastic power situation in the Ashanti Region and Northern regions of the country”.



“Power generation is just like heating water in a kettle. If you heat water in a kettle and convey it from one place to the other, by the time you get to the other destination, the heat in the power would have gone down. The same applies to the generation of power”.



He also explained that all power generation is done in Accra, Tema, and Takoradi, leading to transition losses to other parts of the country.



“The heat will not be the same from Accra, Tema, and Takoradi to Kumasi and the Northern sector. That is how to transition losses occur. The heat in the power will reduce by the time it gets to Ashanti and northern regions, so there is the need to generate more power in the middle belt and that is exactly what the Ministry of Energy, led by the Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh is doing”.



The PRO however noted that the project is almost completed stating that there are few kilometers left to get to the middle belt for Ameri Power Plant to start power generation.