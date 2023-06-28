America’s richest Black billionaire Robert F. Smith adds $100 million to fortune

Robert Smith, America’s richest Black billionaire

Vista Equity Partners, the renowned technology investment firm, continues to solidify its position as a global powerhouse, while its founder Robert F. Smith, acknowledged as America’s richest Black billionaire, experiences a notable surge in his fortune.

As of the time of drafting this report, Smith’s net worth has climbed from $11.95 billion at the beginning of the year to $12.05 billion, thanks to a remarkable year-to-date gain of $100 million. Despite this impressive growth, Smith remains the world’s second-richest Black individual, trailing behind Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote.



According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Smith currently holds the 151st position among the world’s wealthiest individuals. However, he is still slightly behind Chinese billionaire Zhang Bo, who holds the 150th spot with a net worth of $12.1 billion, primarily driven by his holdings in China Hongqiao Group and Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group.



The surge in Smith’s fortune can be attributed to the increase in the value of his Vista Equity Personal assets, which are now valued at $8 billion.



Additionally, his other interests in the private equity firm amount to $4 billion.



Vista Equity Partners, under the leadership of Robert F. Smith, has rapidly emerged as a dominant force in the technology sector since its establishment in 2000.

With assets totaling over $95 billion and an impressive annual return rate of 22 percent, the firm has become one of the most active private equity investors within the sector.



Furthermore, Vista Equity Partners is poised to realize substantial gains from its investments in technology companies. Notably, IBM is reportedly in talks to acquire software company Apptio from Vista Equity for a potential sum of up to $5 billion.



Apptio specializes in online services that streamline information-technology budget management, forecasting, and analysis. The strategic move by IBM aligns with its strong commitment to expanding its presence in the automation technology sector, leveraging Apptio’s extensive client base, which includes numerous Fortune 100 companies.



Vista Equity initially acquired Apptio in 2018 for $1.94 billion in cash, taking the company private at a considerable premium of 53 percent over its stock price at the time. Since then, under Vista’s ownership, Apptio has flourished, attracting high-profile clients and consistently driving innovation in its product offerings.