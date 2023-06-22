Amoako-Attah has worsened plight of contractors with promises – GhCCI

Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industries (GhCCI) has said the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has worsened the plight of contractors.

Cocoa road contractors’ have petitioned Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin over Ghana COCOBOD’s refusal to pay their four billion Cedis debt.



The aggrieved contractors say the delay has resulted in some members losing valuable properties, while others have developed complicated health conditions.



They have therefore given COCOBOD 21-day ultimatum to meet their demands.



Speaking on Starr Today with Emmanul Agyabeng Wednesday the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Chamber of Construction Industries, Emmanuel Cherry stated that its better the Road Minister keeps mute if there is nothing better for contractors.

“The Minister for Roads and Highways Honorable Kwasi Amoako-Atta made a specific declaration that before 31st December 2022 contractors we will be paid, that was the statement he released. But let’s ask ourselves this question: has he been able to honor that? That is a question hanging on his integrity.



“So it’s better he doesn’t come out to say anything at all. Because anytime he comes out to make declarations and nothing happens you have endangered the little thing that contractors enjoy with their service providers and financial institution and opens them up to different attacks and ridicule,” Mr. Cherry stated.



He continued: “Because immediately that happens they also come on contractors thinking they have been paid so they need their money. So these are some of the challenges. So honorable Amoako Atta has worsened the plight of contractors as we see in this country.”