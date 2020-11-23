AmplifAI’s intelligent contact centre solution (SaaS) gaining ground in Africa

AmplifAI’s Artificial Intelligence solution a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution(4IR) in Africa.

Syed Shahan founder of TouchForce said “The moment Google set up its AI research centre in Ghana, the call for AI solutions is not strategic but bullish. Enterprise & Govt organisations are razor focused on customer experience. TouchForce brings AmplifAI’s solution which cuts through over 700 million data points monthly to deliver best-in-class customer experience for both on-site and work from home workforces. Telcos, Banks, Healthcare, BPO's , Retail & Govt organizations are the most to benefit as they are heavily customer focussed.”



Dennis Arday, VP TouchForce, Africa said “AmplifAI’s solution is revolutionizing how Contact Centres measure success criteria. AmplifAI’s solution is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that uses clients existing data (CRM, ACD/IVR, Quality, Surveys, Sales) to auto-generate performance relevant actions for frontline agents, team leaders & executives – giving management the connection necessary to successfully lead distributed teams”



AmplifAI accomplishes this by deploying Machine Learning and AI driven bots that deliver coaching, learning and performance management actions to employees and teams across enterprises.



Kasper Retvig, Global Sales director says “Delivering 24% average sales growth, 15% containment in cost, 10X ROI, 15+ F500 clients, 150K AI & ML driven actions and 50+ vendor integration, AmplifAI’s powerful solution delivers organizational intelligence from distributed landscapes. Customers receive the effective, data-driven capabilities needed to manage and develop both remote and on-premise employees, using AI to power their organizations towards the next level of customer service and sales.”



Kasper described their critical performance management capabilities as: Enterprise Data Ingestion unifies every contact center data source (CRM, ACD, QM, WFM, CX, HR, Analytics).



Persona Modelling segments the contact centre population and creates High, Average and Low performance populations across multiple time frames.

AI-Performance Playbooks leverage unique scenario-based playbooks to hyper-tune targets aligned with company goals.



Data-Driven Actions deliver coaching, learning and performance management actions and notifications based on employee performance, personas and playbooks.



AI Insights are generated as the solution learns and updates actions, effectiveness metrics, personas and playbooks.



"Our data-driven approach to employee performance improvement has been improving remote contact centre operations long before the pandemic hit. When the pandemic changed the world’s standard working environment, contact centre operators looked to our clients for guidance. And that word-of-mouth is where we have seen an explosion of interest in our platform” said Sean Minter, Founder and CEO.



Syed reiterates “Artificial intelligence for Africa presents opportunities to put the continent at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In a world that is increasingly characterized by enhanced connectivity and where data is as pervasive as it is valuable, Africa has a unique opportunity to leverage new digital technologies to drive large-scale transformation and competitiveness. Africa cannot and should not be left behind & TouchForce believes AmplifAI’s solution will play a significant role.”



TouchForce, HQ’d in Dubai & branches in Africa, US, Switzerland & UK brings technologies from around the globe. Specializing in technology integration for AI, Facial Recognition, Cyber Security, End-2-End performance visibility/Mgmt & legal solutions.

