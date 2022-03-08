An IMF programme can help in restoring Ghana's B credit rating – Fitch

IMF and The World Bank

International rating agency, Fitch Ratings, has proposed that resuming access to the International Monetary Fund will help Ghana restore its B credit rating and stable economic outlook.



According to JoyBusiness, Director at Fitch Sovereign and Lead Analyst for Ghana and Zambia, Jermaine Leonard, in a podcast stated that Ghana must put in measures to deal with its domestic debt as a key factor in attaining favourable rating.



He also stressed strengthening the fiscal economy through fiscal consolidation.



“On the positive side what things will lead to stabilisation of the rating; a resumption of access to international capital market will be a big one and that will come from an IMF programme or a change in investor sentiments”, he pointed out that.

He added that, in the medium term, “we will be paying attention to the international reserves position and whether Ghana can see a rise in non-debt creating inflows like FDIs [Foreign Direct Investments]. We will also be paying attention to whether the government can implement its fiscal consolidation plan and put public sector debt on a downward path”.



Mr. Leonard said the country’s reserve level is an important measure of whether Ghana can be able to repay loans.



“In terms of negative rate sensitivities, here again the reserve level will be important as a measure of external liquidity. And we will also be watching the government’s ability to source new external financing with which to me is debt servicing obligations.”



“Also, we will be paying attention to the level of fiscal consolidation that the government can achieve along with any stress in the domestic market”, he mentioned.



In January 2022, Fitch downgraded Ghana’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B- ‘from ‘B’ with a negative outlook.



Fitch in its January report stated that “this comes in the context of uncertainty about the government’s ability to stabilise debt and against a backdrop of tightening global financing conditions. In our view, Ghana’s ability to deliver on planned fiscal consolidation efforts could be hindered by the heavier reliance on domestic debt issuance with higher interest costs, in the context of an already exceptionally high-interest expenditure to revenue ratio.”