An IMF programme will not favour us – Ghanaians share views on IMF bailout

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government begins talks with IMF

Ghana Beyond Aid agenda may not be achieved, Ghanaians

Ghanaians react to IMF bailout announcement

The Government of Ghana has begun talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the possibility of accessing a bailout programme.

However, a team from the International Monetary Fund has arrived in Ghana to begin formal engagements for financial assistance.

Ghanaians have expressed varying views on Ghana’s move to go to the Bretton Woods institution.

While some believe it is the country’s only option, others have noted that the move may not solve the country’s problems.

One gentleman said, “since the government does not have enough funds for its projects, the country may suffer if an IMF programme imposes a lot of restrictions.

One lady who spoke to GhanaWeb said, “Government has lied to us. They told us to pay E-Levy and we won’t have to go to the IMF, we start paying and you are at the IMF. One thing that comes with the IMF is their conditionalities, and they are not favorable.”



SSD/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
