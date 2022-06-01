0
Anglogold Ashanti approved to list on A2X

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

AngloGold Ashanti Limited has been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets (A2X) and its shares will be available for trade on A2X from 6 June 2022.

AngloGold Ashanti believes the A2X listing allows a new, competitively priced, alternative platform for investors to trade shares of the Company.

AngloGold will retain its listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, NYSE, the Australian Stock Exchange, and Ghana Stock Exchange.

AngloGold Ashanti’s issued share capital will be unaffected by the additional listing on A2X.

A2X is a licensed stock exchange authorized to provide a secondary listing venue for companies and is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and Prudential Authority, South African Reserve Bank in South Africa in terms of the Financial Markets Act 19 of 2012.

A2X has listings from several other key sectors, including media, banking, retail, FMCG, financial services, insurance, healthcare and telecommunications.

