Annan Capital Partners announces webinar series dubbed, The African Boardroom

Annan Capital Partners set to host the African Boardroom webinar series

Annan Capital Partners has announced its webinar series dubbed The African Boardroom, an initiative that will cover topics in different sectors and industries on how to attract investments into Africa.

The first webinar which is set for 7th September will be hosted on the topic, “The Impact – Venture Capital Fund and Africa’s Marketplace”. There is no doubt that venture capitalists and firms have an important and strategic role to play in attracting investment into the continent hence the reason why a well sought after line of speakers will be in The Boardroom to answer questions and discuss possible solutions.



The Managing Partner of ACP, Roberta Annan expressed that, “The time has come upon us as a continent to aggressively begin to find implementable solutions to problems facing us and a collaborative effort is required in order to achieve this”.



THE AFRICAN BOARDROOM promises to attract the best of Africa’s minds, intellectuals, thought leaders, academia, influencers and indeed, Africans in the diaspora and global experts that can help reshape the narrative of Africa in seeing a better and more prosperous one.

The webinar series will be co-run by ACP’s Media Partner, Compatriot Magazine.



The webinar series is envisioned to run twice a month. We are opened to any strategic partnership that aligns with our vision and goals.



For more information on how to participate, Head of Communications & Relations at Compatriot can be contacted via info@compatreiotmag.com

Source: Annan Capital Partners

