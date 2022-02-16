Anne Ethel Komlaga appointed first Executive Director of Enterprise Bureau

Anne Ethel Komlaga, Executive Director for Enterprise Bureau

Enterprise Bureau (EB), digital platform for stakeholders of youth entrepreneurship in Africa



EB seeks to address the problem of the death of information among small businesses



Enterpreneurs digital platform, Enterprise Bureau has appointed Anne Ethel Komlaga as first Executive Director to spearhead the new support drive for African start-ups and entrepreneurship development on the continent.



The appointment forms part of the quest by Enterprise Bureau to ensure that many small businesses in Africa benefit from the continental free trade agreement, AfCFTA which presents enormouse opportunities for SMEs and start ups.



Ethel is a phenomenal woman, an Educator with over ten years cumulative experience in the field of Education, Leadership and Personal Development.



She holds MA Educational Leadership and Management from the University of Ghana and also a fellow of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) West Africa RLC.

Prior to her appointment as the Executive Director of Enterprise Bureau, Anne served as the Programmes Lead for the Centre for Transformational Leadership in Africa where over 2000 world-class leaders have received training on personal growth and management strategies as well as professional development and leadership.



Anne also served as the Executive Director of Quantum Ideas Ghana where she stood out for her kindness, commitment and initiative.



Anne has been honored as the Outstanding Female Agent of Change Award by Ghana Nigeria Achievers Award Initiative and also received the International Peace and Humanity Award 2020 (Daneen Educational & Social Welfare Foundation) Best Global SDG's Ambassador Award 2020 (University Ton Hussein Onn Malaysia UTHM and Impact Youth Sustainability) Young Boss Humanitarian Award 2020 (Young Boss Media, New York) International Volunteerism Award 2020 (International Social and Community Development Volunteers) in Ghana and also named a Phenomenal Woman by US based Organization that recognizes the work of amazing women in society.



Enterprise Bureau (EB) is a digital platform for stakeholders of youth entrepreneurship in Africa. As a non-profit enterprise support organisation (ESO), EB uses technology-driven initiatives to connect early-stage youth entrepreneurs with, and inform them on other ESOs in Africa.



The digital platform seeks to address the problem of the death of information and the uncoordinated workspace among stakeholders of youth entrepreneurship.



EB harmonizes opportunities and promotes synergies among start-ups and ESOs on an integrated online platform.