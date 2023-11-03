Answer the 170 questions you posed to Amissah-Arthur – Ken Agyapong to Bawumia

Late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbebarer hopeful, has expressed concern about Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s silence on the struggling economy.

Agyapong, who is in a contest against Bawumia and two others to lead the NPP into the 2024 polls says he is worried that the Vice President has seemingly turned full attention to digitalization even when the economy is what he was famed for prior to 2016.



The Assin Central MP said whiles he will not pass a definitive verdict on the economic performance of the current government, it is for Bawumia to speak to issues that are being raised over economic management and performance.



“How would you pride yourself that interest rate has gone from 14 to 35%, yet you want applause, how?” Agyapong asked during an interview on Oyerepa FM on November 1, 2023.



“I disagree,” he responded to claims that Bawumia was only an assistant to his boss.



“When this contender was coming, he asked Amissah-Arthur 170 questions, why can’t we ask him the same 170 questions? He should answer them if he can,” he stressed.

“Of late, he is about digital matters and doesn’t talk about the economy. I want him to talk about it… the way he was blasting Mahama and the NDC, he should bold to talk about the state of the economy,” Agyapong added.



In the lead up to the 2016 general elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia provided 170 statements to which he was demanding answers from then Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.



His move was following a declaration by the Veep that, Bawumia lied in claims he made at the public lecture - "Real state of the economy."



The Vice President indicated he will be responding to Bawumia on various political platforms but that was never to be until the NDC lost the elections.



Bawumia, in office, has serially been challenged to answer the questions by himself, but he has yet to do so.









Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.