Anum Rural Bank posts over 100 percent Profit Before Tax in 2021

Board Chairman of the Anum Rural Bank, Mr Daniel Adu Appea

Source: Anum Rural Bank PLC

The Anum Rural Bank PLC says it is focused on pursuing its corporate mission of becoming one of the leading and most dependable rural banks in Ghana via the provision of financial and non-financial services to help narrow the development gap between its rural communities and the urban areas.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Mr. Daniel Adu Appea delivering his address at the Bank's 39th Annual General Meeting of shareholders at Anum on Saturday, 1st October 2022 said the bank created a conducive operational atmosphere to deliver growth in revenue, deposit mobilization, excellent customer service and appreciable growth in shareholders’ funds.



Overall, the Anum Rural Bank PLC posted a strong financial performance in 2021 on the back of what Mr. Appea described as strong internal collaboration among business units and support functions despite domestic and global challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Detailing the performance under the year in review, the Board Chairman said the Anum Rural Bank recorded a Profit Before Tax of GH¢1,366,582.00 in 2021 from GH¢659,627.00 in 2020, representing an increase of 107.16 percent.



With the basic earnings per share in 2021 being GH¢1.35 as against GH¢0.56 earnings per share in 2020, the directors recommended a GH¢ 00.0055 dividend per share amounting to GH¢395,736 for the year ending 31st December 2021.



Interest income in the year under review was GH¢9,990,508.00 as against GH¢7,427,994.00 while net income increased by 37.61 percent from GH¢6,256.405.00 in 2020 to GH¢8,609,3281 in 2021.

The Anum Rural Bank improved its total operating income from GH¢8,769,565.00 in 2020 to GH¢10,953,488.00, representing an increase of 24.90 percent.



As of 31st December 2021, the bank increased its all assets to GH¢53.62 million, representing year-on-year growth of 16.07 percent from GH¢46.20 million in 2020.



Customer deposits which remain a key balance sheet component grew by 17.09 percent from GH¢35,942,963.00 in 2020 to GH¢42,087,177.00 in 2021.



The Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio of 21.49 percent is significantly above the prudential requirement of 10 percent, an indication that the Bank is sufficiently capitalized.



The bank's total shareholder funds appreciated from GH¢6,831,438.00 in 2020 to GH¢7,395,298.00, representing a year-to-year growth of 8.25 percent.

Mr. Samuel Terkpertey Tetteh, Manager, Legal Services at ARB Apex Bank who represented the Managing Director of ARB Apex Bank, Mr. Alex Kwasi Awuah, commended the bank for the gains made in 2021 though he said there was still room for improvement.



He pleaded with the shareholders to continue to support the Board and Management to further deliver better results as the current trends show that Anum Rural Bank is on the right track.



Though the Anum Rural Bank under the year in review spent GH¢28,233 on its corporate social responsibilities (CSR), Mr. Terkpertey however pleaded with the Directors to endeavor to commit more resources towards this cause in the communities given that the customers want to be sure that the banks are there for good as community members would be convinced to invest more in the Bank when they see what their bank is doing in their localities.



At the end of the meeting, shareholders adopted the 2021 audited financials and approved all resolutions on the agenda, including the declaration of dividend, re-election of Directors, appointment of the bank’s external auditors, and the authorization of the Directors to fix the remuneration of Auditors.



Mr. Richard Sarbah Eshun was declared by the Electoral Commission as a director to replace a director retiring by rotation.

The board and shareholders however maintained the fixing of the directors’ remuneration.



Adontenhene of the Anum Traditional Area, Okogyeaman Kwasi Anyane V who was a special guest of honor at the event commended the board of directors of the bank for the impressive output.



The traditional leader while underscoring how helpful the Bank has been to the community and its shareholders recalled how the institution came to his rescue on several occasions to establish his business, and acquire a plot of land and some personal properties.



The Adontenhene urged shareholders to dedicate their commitment to the bank in order to derive maximum benefits. “Let’s not be just shareholders, let’s work with the bank, let’s be faithful. If we get money, let’s invest it with the bank. If the bank lends us money too, let’s do well to repay so that if we need more some other time, they give us,” he told the shareholders.



