Any reasonable person will admit the economy is performing better than before – Economist

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Dr. Samson Anumah, a chartered economist, described the mid-year budget review presented to parliament as a true reflection of our current situation.

The presentation, according to the lecturer at Kumasi Technical University, highlighted the country's challenges and what the government was doing to address them.



He explained that the presentation addressed high food prices, inflation, the cedi’s depreciation, and what steps have been taken to stabilise it.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said that as an economist, not a politician, he will admit that the economic challenges are being addressed and that the economy is stabilising.



Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, July 31, 2023, told Parliament that Ghana is currently making modest progress in reviving its economy after suffering severe economic hardship in 2022.



Mr Ofori-Atta stated in the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review, which was presented in Parliament on July 31, that the government’s plans and programmes are beginning to yield positive results.

In his speech, the finance minister urged the nation to recognise and appreciate the major achievements of the last three years.



Despite numerous challenges, Ghana has managed to maintain peace, health, security, and a steady supply of electricity, among other essential aspects of life.



The Minority, on the other hand, described the presentation as misleading.



Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, reacting, said the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government deepened the woes of Ghanaians rather than helping to solve their challenges.



However, the lecturer noted in his submission that things have begun to normalise, and such an argument would be made for political reasons.

"Because I understand the system and have followed the issues, I can say that the mid-year budget review accurately reflected our situation. We have turned the corner today, but now we must focus on maintaining our gains.”



"We, economists, are not like politicians who will make political liberal claims and speak obliquely after the Minister has submitted the budget. We follow the issues and therefore comment objectively.”



"Any reasonable person will admit that things have changed,” he said. Even without figures, any reasonable person can see that things have changed by comparing our challenges last year to what has happened this year”.