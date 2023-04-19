Any staff involved in illegal strike would be punished – TOR MD

Tema Oil Refinery

The Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Jerry K. Hinson, has cautioned workers of the company who intend to strike or picket to desist from it because any staff involved in any illegal strike will be punished according to the relevant laws.

The General Transport Petroleum Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) on Tuesday, April 18 announced its intention to embark on a series of actions in support of its call for the revamping of TOR.



The planned industrial action by GTPCWU would precede the May Day celebrations.



But in a letter to the workers, the TOR MD, Mr Hinson, told them there are procedures to address their challenges and grievances and until such procedures have been exhausted, any industrial action was illegal.



Parts of the letter read: “Kindly be aware of the illegality of any such actions under clauses 168- 1 71 of the Labour Act and the consequences thereunder for participants/staff involved. Please be aware of section 171 in particular which emphasizes the term ‘picketing’ which is only lawful in furtherance of a lawful strike/industrial action.



“Kindly be advised finally that participation of staff in any illegal action or picketing or indeed any act that purports to disrupt the activities of the Company or possibly undermine the authority of the Shareholder will be subjected to the prescribed ramifications under the relevant laws.”

