Any worker found guilty of tempering with ECG system to be dealt with

File photo of ECG Prepaid Meters

The Director of Communications at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), William Boateng says the allegation that some workers have tempered with the company’s system is “untrue”.

Nonetheless, he says the allegation will not be ignored and that an internal investigation will soon commence to fish out offenders if any.



He was responding to the deputy ranking member of the Communications Committee of Parliament, Samuel Nartey George's claim that the government must immediately institute a forensic investigation into the activities of some staff at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to the NDC lawmaker, some staff, particularly at the IT Department, are engaged in illicit moves, raking into their personal vaults GH¢200 million every month.



But, William Boateng who said the allegation is untrue told NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, in an interview that anyone found guilty after their internal investigation, will be dealt with.