Anytime fuel prices go up, transport fares must increase, too – Drivers

Transport fares must increase anytime fuel prices go up, Commercial drivers

Some commercial drivers have proposed that the adjustment of transport fares must go in tandem with that of fuel prices.

The spokesperson of the newly-formed Galaxy Drivers Association, Nana Agyemang Prempeh, made the suggestion in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Thursday, 17 March 2022.



“It is ideal for transport fares to be increased alongside the increase in petrol prices to avert the usual petty quarrels between drivers and passengers,” he stated.



Mr. Ageymang Prempeh noted that hitherto, transport fares went up anytime fuel prices were adjusted upwards.



He complained that the status quo where drivers have to clamor for fare adjustments even though fuel prices may have gone up several times is creating problems in the transportation sector.



He said during the era of Prof Kwesi Botchwey as finance minister under late president Jerry John Rawlings, petrol prices were announced with transport fares.

This, he explained, is the ideal situation and not what is pertaining now.



He added that this brought some sanity into the transport sector.



According to him, the situation where fuel prices are increased without corresponding upward adjustments in transport fares is eroding the gains made in the transport sector.



He said the way petrol prices are increased while transport fares remain the same is worrying.