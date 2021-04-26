Aphro Spirit wins Spirit of the Year Award

Chief Executive Officer of Aphro Spirit, Charles Kojo Bucknor

Source: Aphro Beverages

Aphro, an unapologetically African spirit, has been adjudged the Spirit of the Year in Ghana. The win was announced this weekend at the 2020 Ghana Beverage Awards, organized virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The made-in-Ghana triple distilled spirit won the prestigious award just after a year of retailing on the Ghanaian market.



Commenting on the award, the Chief Executive Officer of Aphro Spirit, Charles Kojo Bucknor, said “Aphro is not the palm spirit our ancestors knew. We have refined the quality and flavor profile; it is triple distilled and further infused with tropical fruits, herbs and spices indigenous to the African region.



These, coupled with Aphro’s unique branding, and ability to be enjoyed by both young and old has made the Aphro Spirit resonates across generations''



Aphro Spirit is available in two flavours: the Moor (Ginger Spice) and the Nubi (Pineapple Passion), in 25ml, 200ml and 750ml sized packaging. The premium palm spirit’s taste and distinctive branding was recognised by President Nana Akufo Addo in his second inaugural speech, during which he boasted that Aphro can “compete in the most sophisticated markets in the world”.



Mr. Bucknor explained his team’s vision of making Aphro Spirit a global brand: “Aphro is a product proudly made in Ghana. We believe the Africa Free Trade Agreement will be a significant enabler to the Aphro product gaining presence, scale and market share across the continent; our application to this convention is currently underway.

This recognition by the organizers of the award, the Global Media Alliance Group, in our maiden year of operation is an honour and testament to the quality of product and innovation of the team behind the product. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them and extend an ode to our ancestors- Aphro to the world!”.



Aphro Spirit was launched in Ghana in a star-studded event in December 2020. The Spirit is now one of the country’s fastest growing high end alcoholic beverages in the country.



Aphro’s “soft launch” in Nigeria in April 2021, demonstrated the brand’s accelerated growth and pan African appeal. The beverage’s pre-orders reflect the fact that Nigeria will be a pivotal market for this product amongst the upwardly mobile and affluent.



The pre-launch tasting of Aphro in Lagos, hosted at stylish E Bar Metro in the Admiralty Way area of Lekki, was met with significant enthusiasm and market acceptance. Mr. Chike Agbakoba Obinna, the owner of E Bar metro and the View Hotel stated that “Aphro has the potential to be a market leader in Nigeria and the product packaging to rival any global brand that is available for sampling at our venues”.