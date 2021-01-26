Apotica achieves two ISO certifications

Apotica has received two ISO certifications after an extensive audit by PECB

Source: Apotica

Apotica, a market leader in IT service delivery, has received two ISO certifications after an extensive audit by PECB, an accredited ISO certification body.

The company achieved ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management and ISO 27001:2013 Information Security certifications to prove their commitment to delivering quality business outcomes and protecting sensitive information for customers and stakeholders.



By these certifications, Apotica demonstrates that its management systems have been vetted against rigid quality and security standards by the International Organization for Standardization.



The two standards aim to help organizations meet the needs of their customers by building frameworks to ensure consistent quality in the provision of services, as well as securing their information assets.



“It is fantastic news for everyone here at Apotica,” said Elom Kutsienyo, Chief Technology Officer of Apotica. “Quality service delivery and customer satisfaction are key tenets of our operations.

This achievement recognizes and assures our customers of our commitment to constant improvement and development. It also proves that we have the systems and security controls in place to safeguard data and address cyber risks.”



Apotica serves a large client base that spans multiple industry verticals including financial services, energy, telecoms, and government.





