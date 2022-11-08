Apply uniform tariffs to goods exported to African markets – Annoh-Dompreh urges EU

Frank Annoh-Dompreh second from left in a pose with the EU delegation

Ghana's Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has pleaded with the European Union to assist Africa by establishing universal customs tariffs on the entry of products.

In his view, regardless of the geographic locations, there should be uniform taxes on commodities transferred from European countries to African countries, rather than distinct ones.



Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, stated this during a meeting with European Union officials on Friday at a conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.



The Majority Chief Whip is currently in Johannesburg, representing the Pan-African Parliament's President in a high-level meeting with European Union representatives.



Mr. Annoh-Dompreh also spoke on the Continental Free Trade Agreement, urging Africans to do their homework on the rules of engagement in order to get it validated, especially on Customs Tariff, which is becoming essential in terms of destination, which has an impact on trade.



During the meeting, the European Union also promised to help Africa harness its raw material reserves in the Energy Transition Revolution.

The EU also promised to support the Pan-African Parliament's Committees. The next review engagement, as gathered, will be in December 2022.



Hon. Annoh-Dompreh met with the delegations once more to discuss Sub-Regional Security, Cooperation, Energy Transition, and Investments, among other topics.



Fortune Charumbire, President of the Pan-African Parliament, named Annoh-Dompreh as Leader of All Special Delegation of the President's Office across Africa two months ago.



He was given the task of leading the President's Delegation to Special Missions.



The Majority Chief Whip was rewarded by the new role bestowed upon him by the New Pan-African Parliament President.