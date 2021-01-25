Appointment of new Executive Director of CeSIS

Robert Ali Tanti, new Executive Director, effective 4th January 2021

Source: Center for Social Impact Studies

The Governing Board of the Centre for Social Impact Studies (CeSIS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Ali Tanti as its new Executive Director, effective 4th January 2021.

This follows the resignation of Mr. Richard Ellimah as Executive Director of the organization. Mr. Ellimah is he founding Executive Director of CeSIS, and over the past 10 years has led the transformation of the organization to its present state.



Within this period he led a powerful team and fostered a community of enthusiasm and innovation, and transformed CeSIS with strengthened organizational management strategies to new heights of sustainability.



Mr. Tanti, holds a Bachelor of Education in Counselling Psychology from the University of Education, Winneba and a Master of Public Health (MPH) from the University of Ghana. He has also undertaken several training courses both home and abroad.



Mr. Ali Tanti began his career in Obuasi as a volunteer for CeSIS and several other Community based organizations before transitioning to natural resource governance, reproductive health, youth development, social inclusion, climate change, small-scale mining and human rights advocacy.

As someone who has a long-standing association with CeSIS, we believe Mr. Tanti is best placed to lead the organization to the next phase of its development.



We remain committed to the same principles and services that have served mining communities over the past 10 years and have made a difference in natural resource management and advocacy for human rights, and look forward to the future with optimism.



We wish Mr. Ellimah well in his future endeavours, and congratulate Mr. Tanti on his new appointment. We pledge our unflinching support for him as he navigates the challenging task of leading this great organization.

