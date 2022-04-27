Arrest, prosecute Stonebwoy - Menzgold Coalition on promotion of SidiCoinNFT

Stonebwoy, musician

Menzgold customers bemoan promotion of unlicensed crypto

SidiCoinNFT accused of operating like Menzgold



Stonebwoy faces backlash over unlicensed crypto investment scheme



Some disgruntled customers of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana, are calling for the arrest and subsequent prosecution of Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy.



This comes after the musician, who was a former Ambassador of Menzgold Ghana, through his social media handle, promoted a yet-to-be-launched non-fungible token (NFT) investment dubbed; SidiCoinNFT.



Reacting to the development in a statement, the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold (CACM) concluded that SidiCoinNFT is an unlicensed financial scheme and further labelled it as a scam.

The coalition said the unlicensed scheme has been structured in almost the same operational format as that of defunct Menzgold Ghana.



“Their legal terms, purity of gold of the coin being offered, fixed percentages of dividend one is assured, and language of their terms and conditions cleverly tells you that this business is a Nam1 made scam,” the statement co-signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Vice-President, Francis Owusu said.



“We are, therefore, calling on the relevant security agencies and state authorities to investigate. arrest, and prosecute all those behind this SidiCoinNFT and its brand ambassador Stonebwoy without delay,” the coalition added.



In addition to these demands, the coalition wants Stonebwoy to be immediately stripped of any national or corporate merit granted to him over the years after promoting an unlicensed investment scheme.



Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has received widespread backlash over the promotion and endorsement of SidiCoinNFT with many reminding him of the plight that continues to plague customers of the defunct Menzgold Ghana.

Read the full statement below:







View his Timepath below:



