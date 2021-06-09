Artiste development for up-and-coming Ghanaian artistes

Tosin Sorinola, Director of Artist & Media Relations, Boomplay

Source: Boomplay

Boomplay, Africa’s largest music streaming and download service, has partnered with Hitlab to offer artiste development to emerging Ghanaian artistes through a competition dubbed Digital Emerging Artist Showcase (DEAS).

The competition offers emerging artists a chance to win a recording contract with an international music label, partnership with Boomplay, to be mentored by award-winning singer, rapper, songwriter and producer, Akon, among other exciting prizes.



In a statement, Tosin Sorinola, Artist and Media Relations Director for Boomplay, said, “DEAS has launched at a time when the need for improved digitization of music processes is at an all-time high. What Hitlab has created here is novel and it transcends what is obtainable as of now.



We are excited to play a crucial part in propelling emerging artists to the global stage through mentorship opportunities and securing partnerships with top producers and music executives globally. I urge emerging artists to take advantage of this once-in a lifetime opportunity.”

The Digital Emerging Artist Showcase (DEAS) is the first international competition for emerging artists with a fully digital application process. Artists can submit their songs for analysis through Hitlab’s artificial intelligence, Digital Nuance Analysis (DNA) technology, which ranks submitted songs to showcase their potentiality in an international market. Metrics such as production (beat, mastering), are considered in the fully-digital analysis.



The 2021 edition of DEAS Africa is scheduled to run until 30th October 2021 and thereafter all winners will be announced via the same platform. Early entries, however, stand a chance to be considered for MIDEM Africa and MIDEM Digital platforms.



To submit songs, interested artists will have to part with a small submissions fee. All songs submissions must be made via www.deas.hitlab.com