Ashanti Regional Minister visits rice processing facility at Agogo

Simon Osei Mensah inspecting some projects

Source: Antwi boasiako John, Contributor

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah on Thursday, July 28, 2022 inspected the progress of work on some ongoing infrastructural projects in the region.

The inspection which focused mainly on infrastructural projects in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality saw the minister visiting over five monumental projects in the area.



The regional minister inspected a rice processing facility at Agogo owned by Mini Atiepe rice mills which have the capacity to produce bags of rice in 50 and 70kilo.



The one-day tour which formed part of the minister’s routine field visits was also aimed at among other things touching base with the district and municipal assemblies in the region.



Some areas the minister visited include, ongoing works on the Plantain and Onion Market at Agogo, the Construction of 3-Storey office complex for the assembly, the building of a Municipal Fire Station at Agogo, construction of ECG Sub-Station among other.



The minister used the opportunity to meet chiefs, residents and all workers at the Municipal assembly in two separate meetings to understand their problems and proffer pragmatic solutions for them.

Speaking to OTEC News during the tour, Hon Simon Osei Mensah explained that, the projects, being funded by the government are to ensure equitable distribution of developmental projects across the region and the country as a whole.



The Regional Minister after the tour expressed satisfaction at the progress of work on the various projects and assured residents in the area of the government’s support in all sectors of the economy in the municipality.



Touching on the menace of the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the area, Hon Simon Osei Mensah hailed the government and other stakeholders for successfully halting the destructive invasion of Nomadic herdsmen in the area.



He emphasized that, although the situation has not been dealt with completely, the government’s intervention has saved one of the Ashanti region's food baskets from losing thousands of tonnes of farm produce.



He again assured farmers in the area of the government’s total support to boost food security in the region.