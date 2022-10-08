Ashanti region has received 51 factories from under 1D1F so far - Minister

Simon Osei-Mensah is Ashanti Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah has disclosed that the region has received 51 factories from the government under its flagship One District One Factory Policy

21 out of the 51 factories according to him have been completed and operationalized while 30 are at the various stages of completion.



Hon Simon Osei Mensah said this on Thursday, October 6, 2022, while delivering a speech at the 23rd Regional Annual General Meeting of the Association of Ghana Industries for Bono, Ahafo, Bono East, and Ashanti Regions.



The Minister during his speech said the government was determined to change the nature of the Ghanaian economy from one that is dependent on imports and export of raw materials to one focused on manufacturing, value addition, and export of processed goods.



"The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led NPP Government, since 2017, has invested heavily in developing and promoting the manufacturing and service delivery sectors through several policy initiatives.



Notable among them is the ‘One District One Factory’ (1D1F) flagship programme, through which a total of 125 factories (existing and struggling and new ones) have been supported with funds and are in operation at the moment".



"The Ashanti Region is home to 21 of these Factories.

A few of the completed and operational companies under the programme include Boris ‘B’ Farms and Vet Supplies Ghana Ltd. at Bantama; dealers in poultry and poultry feed; Aspee Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at Ejisu, manufacturers of pharmaceutical products, Darko Farms Groups at Akropong which is into the processing of poultry and Anok Gyes Farms Ltd. at Agona-Wiamoase, producer of pig feed".



"Thirty (30) more companies are under construction in the Ashanti Region and would soon be completed for commissioning, while a few more are on the drawing board awaiting consideration for approval". He said



He again assured AGI of the government’s commitment to reviving Ghana's ailing economy through the implementation of some pragmatic policies including the Ghana Cares Obatanpa program aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and small-scale businesses.



"Government has also through the GH¢100 billion Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support programme dubbed GhanaCARES ‘Obaatan Pa’, which was formally launched almost two (2) years ago, supported many manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries to strongly survive the COVID-19 impact.



One of the objectives of the GhanaCARES ‘Obaatan Pa’ programme is to support the private sector, particularly in agribusiness, manufacturing, ICT, and digitalization.



The programme, built on the initiatives and achievements of the government, prior to COVID-19, is made of two parts; (i) immediate measures taken in 2020 to stabilize the economy; and (ii) a revitalization part comprising measures to be implemented from 2021 to 2023 to ensure quick economic recovery and pursue Ghana Beyond Aid economic transformation agenda".