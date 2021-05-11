Asokwa: Workers of Consar Ghana Ltd protest over pay disputes

Consar Ghana Limited

A protest by workers of a local construction firm, Consar Ghana Limited nearly halted operations at their Asokwa workshop last Friday.

The aggrieved workers numbering about 50, laid down their tools to protest against the failure of management to pay their two months’ salary.



The leadership of the workers also accuse management of poor working conditions, a situation it says, is affecting their outputs of work.



One of the workers who spoke to dailymailgh.com said efforts to get the matter resolved had been fruitless, hence their action.



“Our salaries have been locked up for two months and management is not talking to us. Anytime we complain we are victimized. We are getting tired by the day”, one of the workers said.



“This is not how to treat a fellow human being. What have we done to deserve this”, another said as he went to lock up some of the storerooms amid chants.



The workers had blocked the entrance of the company when the police from the Asokwa District Command arrived.

Asokwa District Police Commander Chief/Superintendent Mr Christopher Mpiani met workers and the management in a bid to restore calm.



The Human Resource Manager of the company, Mr Sefa Peprah assured the workers that they would receive their salary arrears by next week.



But the protesting workers were not convinced. They have thus issued a four-day ultimatum –beginning Tuesday, May 8 –to management to settle them or face their wrath.



Consar Ghana Limited, a building and civil engineering contractor face a possible crisis as it may have to suspend operations, including government contracts following threats from the workers.



“From what the HR said we are not convinced but we still go back to work but if after Friday, May 14, we don’t hear from them, they will also hear from us”, one of the leaders who pleaded anonymity told dailymailgh.com.