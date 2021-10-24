Assess the essence of public sector employees – Dr Kofi Amoah urges gov’t

Business mogul and economist, Dr. Kofi Amoah

Business mogul and economist, Dr. Kofi Amoah says the government must make enquiries into the purpose of every employee in the public sector.

He believes government must take time to analyze how individuals in the public sector are making progress towards productivity and the nation’s development.



Dr Kofi Amoah illustrated that “if 60% of the nation’s revenue is going into a particular sector, that means the sector in question must be strong. If it is not strong then there must be a timeout.”



Dr. Amoah termed the Minister of Finance’s “government payroll full” statement “a hydra-headed statement.” He believes the statement has many problems and obstacles contributing to it, one of which he mentioned was planning. “We must plan,” he said affirmatively and went on to say that if we fail to plan, then we plan to fail. Another problem light was shed on was the inability of the government to create jobs. “The more jobs you create in your society, the bigger and faster your society progresses,” he stated.

Considering human beings as assets, the businessman speaking on Happy 98.9 FM Epa Hoa Daben show implied, anyone not contributing to productivity, should not be laid off or rendered jobless, but should be put into another sector that requires more the human resource. “Already, there are people who wake up jobless every morning in this country, and adding more will not do any good, insisting the right application of human resources can lead to the creation of jobs.”



The economist believes, planning for development is an all-inclusive project and not the prerogative of government only.



“My dream and message for this nation is to see it find a way to forgive and forget, and begin to think as a united people,” he concluded.